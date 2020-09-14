New Delhi: Markets ended on a flat note on Friday amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 14.23 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 38,854.55 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 15.20 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 11,464.45.

Here are Stocks in focus on September 14, 2020

BHEL

State-run engineering firm BHEL's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 893.14 crore for the quarter ended June as coronavirus-induced lockdown had an adverse impact on its operations. The consolidated net loss of the company was at Rs 218.93 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel

Moody's Investors Service on Friday revised Bharti Airtel's credit outlook rating to stable from negative on account of easing of competition in the telecom sector, increase in 4G customer base and mobile services rates from December. It also considered options given to the company to make payment of pending adjusted gross revenue in instalments while revising the outlook.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 1,012 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds. The bank has issued and allotted Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds amounting to Rs 1,012 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. The bank said it has issued a total of 10,120 non-convertible, perpetual, taxable, subordinated, fully paid up, unsecured bonds carrying coupon rate of 8.30 per cent.

AstraZeneca

Biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Saturday said that clinical trials for their coronavirus vaccine have resumed in the UK after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority's (MHRA) confirmed that the trials were safe. The human trials resumed days after a pause had been announced in the trials after an adverse reaction in one of the participants. AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, as the trial sponsor, said that they cannot disclose further medical information but confirmed that independent investigations concluded that the trials were safe to restart.