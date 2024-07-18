Stocks In Spotlight 18 July 2024: Five Stocks To Track Today

New Delhi: Markets continued its record-breaking run for the third straight day on Tuesday with Sensex and Nifty closing at fresh record high levels. Sensex ended at 80,716.55 and Nifty finished at 24,613. Markets were closed yesterday for Muharram.

"Despite the recent slowdown in Nifty's upward momentum, the overall sentiment remains positive, with a higher support base forming in the 24,150-24,350 range. Therefore, our advice remains focused on careful stock selection and effective trade management strategies," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.



Meanwhile, ahead of the market opening today, as per Zeebiz, Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, Tanla Platforms, Can Fin Homes are likely be in focus today.