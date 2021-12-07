हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Penny stocks

THESE penny stocks rose upto 800% in 2021, invested in any?

Penny stocks are those whose share price is very low -- typically in single digit numbers -- and have high volatility associated with them.

THESE penny stocks rose upto 800% in 2021, invested in any?

New Delhi: Some domestic penny stocks have outperformed several large-cap and mid-cap companies' stocks in 2021.

Penny stocks are those whose share price is very low -- typically in single digit numbers -- and have high volatility associated with them.

On the other hand, multibagger stocks are those whose share prices rise exponentially over a short period of time.

Investors who had put their money in stocks such as Samtex Fashions, Pan India Corporation, Shree Bhawani Paper, Sharp Investments, and Supremex Shine Steels have bagged huge capital gains so far in 2021.

Stocks of Pan India Corporation, which deals in software, rose 800 per cent in 2021, while Sharp Investments gained 632 per cent during the period. The company provides financial services to the consumers.

Besides, Samtex Fashions, Shree Bhawani paper, and Supremex Shine Steels have rallied 453 per cent, 95 per cent and 147 per cent in 2021, respectively.

Notably, the benchmark indices, which represent the broader equity market, too have done reasonably well in 2021.

Sensex and Nifty rose a healthy 19 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, in the year-to-date period in 2021.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Penny stocksBSENSEmultibagger stocks
Next
Story

Sensex jumps over 400 points in early trade; Nifty tests 17,000

Must Watch

PT11M9S

PM Modi visits Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur