October 2020 smartphone launches: These powerful phones hitting Indian markets

New Delhi: With the festive season around the corner, Smartphone market will be flooded with new launches. Customers will have a wide range of choice ranging from premium smartphones to the affordable ones.

Here's looking at some highly anticipated smartphone launches in India in October 2020.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung Electronics will introduce a new mid-segment smartphone line Galaxy 'F' in India in early October.

The new Galaxy F lineup is expected to have mid-to low-end smartphones focusing on cameras. The new 'Galaxy F' series targeting millennials and Gen Z consumers will be priced around Rs 20,000, IANS quoting industry sources had said recently. The Galaxy F41 is rumoured to have a water-drop notch display and feature a triple-rear camera setup, reports Yonhap news agency. The company recently released the Galaxy M31s and the Galaxy M51 in India and held various promotions to boost sales. Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

Nokia 2.4

HMD Global-owned smartphone maker Nokia in September launched two new budget smartphones Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 in European market. The Nokia 2.4 is available globally from end of September. It is expected that the phone may arrive Indian markets in October. The Nokia 2.4, on the other hand, comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and houses dual rear cameras. Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone measures 165.85x76.30x8.69mm and weighs 189 grams. Nokia 2.4 packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Nokia 3.4

The Nokia 3.4 comes with triple rear cameras as well as sport a hole-punch display design. The Nokia 3.4 will be available globally from early October in 3/32GB, 3/64GB and 4/64GB memory and storage configurations, while the phone is expected to be launched in India as well. Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, there is a octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The Nokia 3.4 comes in 32GB and 64GB storage variants both of which support expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The device houses triple rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus has announced to globally unveil its new flagship device OnePlus 8T 5G on October 14. The India launch may also be announced on the same day, media reports said. The upcoming OnePlus 8T 5G will feature a range of new and improved technologies. The OnePlus 8T 5G launch event will be streamed online on October 14 at 7:30 pm (India time). OnePlus 8T is likely to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and comes with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8T will succeed the OnePlus 7T that launched in India in September 2019. The device may feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display just like the regular OnePlus 8. The smartphone is expected to come with four cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary lens joined by a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. It is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chip with 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage.