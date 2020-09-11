Pre-book Rs 1.5 lakh Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in India from September 14

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday said it will open pre-booking for the next generation of its foldable device 'Galaxy Z Fold2 5G' at 12 noon on September 14.

Priced at Rs 149,999, potential customers can pre-book their Galaxy Z Fold2 5G on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores in mystic black and mystic bronze colour options.

"With the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, we are taking another bold step towards the future, creating newer, more intuitive experiences for our consumers. With enhancements across hardware and user experience, we are unfolding a new era of possibilities for the mobile device,'' Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung SWA, said in a statement.

Consumers pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will get offers like no-cost EMI for 12 months at Samsung Experience Store and Samsung.com, YouTube Premium free for 4 months as well as Microsoft office 365 available at 22 per cent discount.

Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 sports a larger 6.2-inch Infinity-O cover screen and 7.6-inch main screen.

The device has a 10MP selfie camera and the rear camera system has three sensors -- a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, a 12MP Wide-Angle camera and a 12MP Telephoto Camera along with up to 10X zoom.

It runs Android 10 and houses a 4,500mAh battery along with fast-charging technology. It has one eSIM and one nano-SIM slot.

The device offers 'Samsung Ultra Thin Glass' on the 7.6-inch main screen, providing amore premium and refined feel for the display.

The device features the Flex Mode, allowing it to be used in halfway-open configurations like the Galaxy Z Flip.

It has minimised bezels and notch-less front camera and offers a 120Hz adaptable refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with the best dynamic sound available on a Galaxy device to date, the company said, with enhanced stereo effect and clearer sound provided by high-dynamic dual speakers.