Air India Express Increases Flight Operations From Northeast Destinations

Air India Express Flight Operations: Low-cost airline Air India Express has announced an increase in flight operations from three major destinations in the northeast – Guwahati, Agartala, and Imphal – as part of its winter schedule. This is part of the airlines' expansion of winter services across the country, it said in a statement here.

Air India Express has increased its operations to 106 weekly flights from 63 last winter, from Guwahati. It provides direct connectivity to eight domestic destinations: Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur and Kolkata. The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 18 domestic destinations and six international destinations from Guwahati.

In Imphal, the airline hiked its weekly flights to 34 this season, an addition of 20 over last winter, the statement said. Since adding Agartala as a station in September 2024, the airline has increased its flights from 14 to 21 weekly, and connects two destinations – Guwahati and Kolkata – directly.

It also offers one-stop connectivity from Agartala to 11 domestic destinations. “The expansion not only facilitates easier travel for those wishing to explore North East, but also strengthens Guwahati's role as a vital link with the rest of the country,” Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Ankur Garg said.

“With our fleet now exceeding 90 aircraft and rapidly growing, we are well-positioned to support the evolving needs of emerging Indian cities,” he added.