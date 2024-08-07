Bangladesh Unrest: Air India Brings Back 205 Indians From Dhaka To Delhi

Air India Flight - Dhaka To Delhi: Amid the chaos and violence in Bangladesh, Air India brought 205 people, including six infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday morning. It operated a chartered flight with an A321 neo aircraft, which took off for Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, late Tuesday. It brought back 205 people -- 199 adults and 6 infants -- from Dhaka to Delhi, an official said.

Air India operated the flight from the national capital, which took off without any passengers at very short notice, despite infrastructure challenges at the airport there, said the official familiar with the developments.

Starting Wednesday, Air India will commence its scheduled operations, offering two daily flights from the national capital to Dhaka. On Tuesday, Air India had cancelled its morning flight but operated the evening flight to Dhaka.

Vistara and IndiGo will also continue their scheduled services to Dhaka. Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly flights from Delhi to Dhaka. IndiGo typically operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to Dhaka, as well as two daily flights from Kolkata.

Both airlines had canceled their flights to Dhaka on Tuesday due to the unrest in Bangladesh. The neighboring country has plunged into uncertainty following street protests over job quotas, which led to Sheikh Hasina's quit as prime minister and subsequent flight from the country.

(Inputs- PTI)