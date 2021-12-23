Farmers protest in Punjab: 400 trains affected as demonstration enters 4th day

Farmers blocked railway tracks at various places in Punjab for the fourth day, affecting the movement of more than 280 trains. More than 400 trains have been affected due to the protest demonstration by farmers in the Firozpur Division of the Northern Railway in the last four days of protest said CPRO, Northern Railway. On Wednesday alone, 59 trains were cancelled, 34 trains short originated and 35 trains were short terminated.

Out of 128 trains which were affected, 104 trains were mail or express trains, while 24 were passenger trains. Divisional Railway Manager (Ferozepur division) Seema Sharma said the railways have established help desks at all stations to provide all possible guidance to the passengers. "We are trying to run the trains between short distance stations to avoid any hassle to the passengers," she said.

Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee launched the agitation on Monday, demanding a complete loan waiver, compensation to families of those who died during the year-long anti-farm laws stir, and withdrawal of criminal cases slapped against them.

They are also demanding a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for damaged crops, release of pending dues for sugarcane crop and abolition of contract system. The farmers have been squatting on railway tracks at different places in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur since Monday.

But on Wednesday, they started their protest at Moga and Fazilka railway stations also. Farmer union leader Satnam Singh Pannu said the protesters will not leave the tracks till their demands are fulfilled. A delegation of farmers also had a meeting with senior police officials, but it remained inconclusive.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute