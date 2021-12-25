हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Minister Nitin Gadkari

In the near future, all vehicles can run on ethanol: Nitin Gadkar

According to Nitin Gadkari, there will be more ethanol pumps in the future. He added that all vehicles will be able to run on ethanol soon.

File photo
File photo

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar  inaugurated Agro Vision in Nagpur today. Agro Vision was initiated to prevent farmers` suicides.

Addressing the event, Gadkari said, "Farmers will not just be `annadata` but also our `urjadata`". In his keynote address at the event that green hydrogen is the future of alternative fuels and farmers must become involved in its production if they are to maximize the benefits.

The Union Minister also said, "The public will see more ethanol pumps in the future. Petrol cost is higher than bio-ethanol cost, so with profit, pollution will also reduce. From auto rickshaws to high-end cars, all vehicles will be able to run on ethanol soon".

Taking place from December 24-27, the event will feature seminars for farmers, as well as displays of agricultural products and commodities.

