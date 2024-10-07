India Aims To Be Global Aviation Hub By 2030: MoCA Ram Mohan Naidu

The government aims to make India a global aviation hub by 2030, projecting domestic air passenger traffic to reach 300 million, said Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday. The Minister was speaking at the conference organised by the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS) in the national capital.

"India's aviation industry is undergoing significant changes, with a focus on technologies like air traffic management and sustainability. Investments are being made to construct new airports and expand existing ones, while major airports have become global mega hubs," he said.

"India's air traffic is set for significant growth due to its large population, geographical expanse, and economic corridors. The Indian government has implemented policy reforms to create a business-friendly environment in the aviation industry. Focus on developing maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities in India," he added.

In the event, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou said, "France is privileged to be closely associated with the industry's growth." The Ambassdor also lauded French Companies' Growing Presence in India's Aerospace Industry.

"French exports to India's aerospace sector has grown exponentially. French companies are investing, producing locally, and integrating Indian companies into their supply chains. Over 60 French companies have established physical offices in India," the Ambassador said.

"France and India are collaborating on innovative projects in various sectors, including Aviation and space. The two countries are working together on various initiatives to promote innovation and sustainability," the Ambassador said.

The event was attended by representatives of the Indian and French aviation industry.