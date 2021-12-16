Kia Carens unveiled: All you need to know the MPV - design, features, safety and more

Kia Carens has been unveiled in India as yet another made-in-India global product from Kia; joining Sonet, Seltos and Carnival. The Kia Carens, gets a three-row seater cabin with the longest wheelbase in its class. The Kia Carens will be available in India as well as selected markets starting from the first quarter of 2022. The Kia Carens gets an SUV-like road presence offering both petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7DCT and 6AT. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Kia Carens:
Features
26.03 Cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect
BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 speakers
Cabin Surround 64 colour Ambient Mood Lighting
Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection
Ventilated Front Seats
Multi Drive Modes (Sport/Eco/Normal) linked with Ambient Mood Lighting
2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”
SkyLight Sunroof
2nd row Seat Back Folding armrest with Cup Holders
Paddle Shifters
Roof Flushed 2nd & 3rd row diffused AC Vents
Smartphone Wireless charger with cooling function
Rear Door Spot Lamp with Kia Logo Projection
Rear Door Sunshade Curtains
5 USB C type interfaces
Boarding Assist Handle with Illumination
Also read: Kia Carens MPV detailed exterior and interior image gallery
Safety
6 Airbags
ESC+VSM+HAC+DBC+ABS+BAS
All Wheel Disc Brakes Standard across all trims
Rain-Sensing Wipers
Design
SUV-like stance
Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver colour options
Crown Jewel Headlamps with Star Map DRL
Star Map LED Tail Lamps
R-16 – 40.62 (16”) Dual Tone Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels
Kia Connect
Kia Connect app replaces the previous UVO system
OTA (Over the Air) Map and System Updates
60+ connected car features
AVNT of the vehicle now supports ten native languages
#mute