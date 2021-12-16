Kia Carens unveiled: All you need to know the MPV - design, features, safety and more

Kia Carens has been unveiled in India as yet another made-in-India global product from Kia; joining Sonet, Seltos and Carnival. The Kia Carens, gets a three-row seater cabin with the longest wheelbase in its class. The Kia Carens will be available in India as well as selected markets starting from the first quarter of 2022. The Kia Carens gets an SUV-like road presence offering both petrol and diesel powertrains combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7DCT and 6AT. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Kia Carens:

Features

26.03 Cm (10.25”) HD Touchscreen Navigation with Next Generation Kia Connect

BOSE Premium Sound System with 8 speakers

Cabin Surround 64 colour Ambient Mood Lighting

Smart Pure Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria Protection

Ventilated Front Seats

Multi Drive Modes (Sport/Eco/Normal) linked with Ambient Mood Lighting

2nd Row Seat “One Touch Easy Electric Tumble”

SkyLight Sunroof

2nd row Seat Back Folding armrest with Cup Holders

Paddle Shifters

Roof Flushed 2nd & 3rd row diffused AC Vents

Smartphone Wireless charger with cooling function

Rear Door Spot Lamp with Kia Logo Projection

Rear Door Sunshade Curtains

5 USB C type interfaces

Boarding Assist Handle with Illumination

Also read: Kia Carens MPV detailed exterior and interior image gallery

Safety

6 Airbags

ESC+VSM+HAC+DBC+ABS+BAS

All Wheel Disc Brakes Standard across all trims

Rain-Sensing Wipers

Design

SUV-like stance

Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Sparkling Silver colour options

Crown Jewel Headlamps with Star Map DRL

Star Map LED Tail Lamps

R-16 – 40.62 (16”) Dual Tone Crystal Cut Alloy Wheels

Kia Connect

Kia Connect app replaces the previous UVO system

OTA (Over the Air) Map and System Updates

60+ connected car features

AVNT of the vehicle now supports ten native languages

Live TV

#mute