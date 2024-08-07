Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775229
NewsMobility
AIR MOBILITY

Nepal Helicopter Crash: All Five Onboard Dead Including 4 Chinese Nationals

Helicopter Crash In Nepal: A helicopter carrying five people -- four passengers and a pilot -- crashed in a forest near Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, on Wednesday.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nepal Helicopter Crash: All Five Onboard Dead Including 4 Chinese Nationals

Nepal Helicopter Crash: A helicopter carrying five people -- four passengers and a pilot -- crashed in a forest near Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, on Wednesday. All five people on board were killed in the crash, as confirmed by a local official. The bodies have been recovered from the site. All four passengers were Chinese nationals, and the pilot was a Nepali national.

According to the media reports, On August 7, 2024, at 1:54 PM local time, Air Dynasty's helicopter with registration number 9N-AJD took off from Kathmandu Airport, heading to Rasuwa District with four Chinese nationals on board. 

Just three minutes into the flight, the helicopter lost contact with Kathmandu Tower and was later confirmed to have crashed at Surya Chaur in Shivpuri Rural Municipality, Ward No. 7. 

Upon receiving news of the accident, Prabhu Helicopter Company's 9N-ANL helicopter was immediately dispatched to the crash site for rescue operations.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India
DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?