Nepal Helicopter Crash: All Five Onboard Dead Including 4 Chinese Nationals

Nepal Helicopter Crash: A helicopter carrying five people -- four passengers and a pilot -- crashed in a forest near Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, on Wednesday. All five people on board were killed in the crash, as confirmed by a local official. The bodies have been recovered from the site. All four passengers were Chinese nationals, and the pilot was a Nepali national.

According to the media reports, On August 7, 2024, at 1:54 PM local time, Air Dynasty's helicopter with registration number 9N-AJD took off from Kathmandu Airport, heading to Rasuwa District with four Chinese nationals on board.

Just three minutes into the flight, the helicopter lost contact with Kathmandu Tower and was later confirmed to have crashed at Surya Chaur in Shivpuri Rural Municipality, Ward No. 7.

Upon receiving news of the accident, Prabhu Helicopter Company's 9N-ANL helicopter was immediately dispatched to the crash site for rescue operations.