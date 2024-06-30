Okhla underpass closed After Waterlogging; Traffic Movement Restricted, Check Details

The Delhi Traffic Police restricted vehicular movement in the Okhla underpass on Sunday due to waterlogging and asked commuters to accordingly plan their journeys.

The move comes after a 60-year-old man drowned in the underpass on Saturday. The national capital experienced heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, leading to waterlogging and massive traffic jams in several parts of the city.



In a post on X, the traffic police said, "Movement of traffic is restricted at Okhla underpass due to waterlogging. Kindly plan your journey accordingly." The closure of the underpass has caused problems for regular commuters, increasing their travel times.Sonu Gupta told PTI Videos, "I have been taking this route some time but never seen it get waterlogged. The route above the underpass is also closed. I was going for some work near Crown Plaza. I have to take another route now." Another commuter Rajesh Kumar said he had been looking for an alternative route after getting stuck in a traffic jam for several hours near the underpass on Friday and Saturday.Meanwhile, a video purporting to show water from the moat gushing into the Red Fort complex has become widely circulated on social media.