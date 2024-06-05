Advertisement
Ready For Your First Flight? Top 10 Essential Tips to Remember

Tips for First-Time Flyers: Here are 10 things that every individual traveling by air for the first time should keep in mind.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 04:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Top 10 Essential Tips for First-Time Flyers: First-time air travelers may get confused at the airport because, before boarding a flight, they have to go through certain procedures, including verification at the main gate, security checks, and the boarding process. Here are 10 things that every individual traveling by air for the first time should keep in mind.

1- Documents: Ensure you are carrying a valid ID or passport, boarding pass, and any necessary visas if required. Airport officials will ask to show these for verification purposes.

2- Arrive Early: Arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before your flight's departure time to allow for check-in and security checks. However, to save time, you can opt for web check-in.

3- Pack Smartly: Follow airline guidelines for baggage weight and size. Also, do not carry any prohibited items. 

4: Terminal and Gate: Get familiar with the airport layout. Check your terminal and gate number properly and keep an eye on updates.

5- Security Procedures: Be prepared to remove shoes, belts, and jackets. Also, you need to remove all electronic items from your bag during the security check.

6- Airline Policies: Familiarize yourself with the airline's policies on baggage, cancellations, and in-flight services. 

7- Stay Calm: Airports can be stressful during peak hours; stay calm and patient throughout the process. Follow airport staff instructions and signs carefully.

8- Entertainment: Bring your entertainment like books, magazines, or electronic devices with headphones and enjoy your flight.

9- Comfort: Consider bringing a neck pillow, eye mask, and earplugs for a more comfortable flight, will be a good idea.

10- Cabin Crew: For any guidance during the flight, always approach the cabin crew. They are there to assist you.

