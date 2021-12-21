Top upcoming cars under Rs 15 lakhs in India – Tata, Kia and More

The year 2022 will be here before we know it, and the Indian automotive industry is looking forward for an eventful year, especially since so many new cars will be introduced. With economy slowly recovering, a lot of people are waiting to buy their dream cars, especially under Rs 15 lakh segment, that’s the fastest growing car segment in India. Below are the top four vehicles whose prices will start at less than Rs 15 lakh and are expected to launch in India in 2022.

Kia Carens

In the coming days, Kia India will unveil a brand-new MPV in India, named 'Carens', with its launch scheduled for early-2022. The Carens will most likely be based on the same platform used by the Seltos, and will probably have the same engine options (at least to some extent). The starting price for the Carens is expected to be around Rs 15 lakhs.

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Scorpio's second generation is also scheduled to launch in India soon, likely in the first half of 2022. There will be plenty of equipment compared to the outgoing model, including an updated body-on-frame platform. Two engine options are expected - a 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.2L turbo diesel. The expected price for the next-gen Scorpio is Rs 12 lakhs.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus



A revamped version of Mahindra's TUV300 was released in India earlier this year, called the Bolero Neo, with updated styling. There are also plans to bring back the TUV300 Plus, likely under the name Bolero Neo Plus. Power comes from the same 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine as before which produces 122 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque and mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The expected price is around Rs 11 Lakhs.

Tata Altroz EV

The 2020 Auto Expo featured Tata Motors' next electric car, the Altroz EV. The electric hatchback was displayed in near-production form, and it is expected to go on sale later this year at an expected price of Rs 14 lakhs. It has been reported that the Altroz EV could have a larger battery pack than the Nexon EV, offering a range of 500 km on a full charge.

