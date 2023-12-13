Fighter: Akshay Oberoi Looks Intense As Squadron Leader Basheer Khan; Check NEW Poster

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Fighter' has set the internet ablaze with fervor. Electrifying teaser of 'Fighter' has ignited a nationwide frenzy. Transporting audiences into the captivating world of 'Fighter,' the makers have unveiled Akshay Oberoi in a never seen before avatar as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan.

Akshay Oberoi perfectly takes on the persona of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, known as 'Bash,' the skilled Weapon System Operator within the esteemed Air Dragons unit. Akshay's rendition infuses the narrative with a vibrant energy, adding layers of dynamism.

Taking to his social media, Akshay Oberoi shared his look of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan from Fighter and jotted down the, caption - "Squadron Leader Basheer Khan. Call Sign: Bash. Designation: Weapon System Operator. Unit: Air Dragons #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan"

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance. The film promises an immersive narrative seamlessly intertwining adrenaline pumping action and fervent patriotism, setting the stage for an unprecedented cinematic experience. Prepare for the epic take-off with 'Fighter' as it soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a spectacle that will redefine cinematic excellence.