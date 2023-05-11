Sara Ali Khan Is Back At Work, Shares Glimpse From 'Luka Chuppi 2' Dubbing Session- See Pic

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan has taken over the work and in a full-fledged manner and has turned her busy mode on. Currently, the actress is occupied with dubbing for ‘Luka Chuppi 2’ and is running a packed schedule. Sara Ali Khan was previously in Kedarnath and now that she is back, she is completely investing her energy into work life, shoots and is fulfilling all her commitments. Taking to social media, Sara Ali Khan shares a picture of herself from the dubbing studio and writes “Lovely to be back to Somya.”

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in India amongst the younger lot. Fans love her for her fun, witty personality and can never have enough of her. Her work schedule is tight as of now and the actress has no time on her hands except for anything but work. With several interesting projects lined up, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’, Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Anurag Basu's ‘Metro.. Inn Dino’. She was last seen in ‘Gaslight’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Sara made her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor romantic tragedy ‘Kedarnath’ in which she starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. After her debut, she has worked on several successful films including ‘Simmba’, Atrange Re’, among others.