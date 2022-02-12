Delhi records 920 new Covid-19 cases; Mumbai's positivity rate drops below 1%

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday (February 12) reported 920 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,50,516 and the death toll climbed to 26,060, the latest health bulletin stated.

Delhi had on Friday and Thursday reported 977 and 1,104 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.09 per cent respectively, and 12 deaths each on both days.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 349 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday (February 12) with 3 fatalities. The positivity rate in the city stands at 0.88% while 635 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases in Mumbai now stands at 2,925 taking the caseload to a 10,53,762 mark.

