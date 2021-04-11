Good news for Mumbaikars, more RO-PAX ferries and water taxis to be part of Mumbai's transportation soon

New Delhi: In order to promote eco-friendly waterways transportation and reduce the traffic load of crowded Mumbai city roads, the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has planned more water taxis and RO-PAX ferries for the city's transportation.

Four new routes for ROPAX-ferry services and 12 new routes of water taxi are likely to be operational by December 2021. It was decided in a recently chaired meeting by Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya, with the senior officials of the Ministry, Chairperson of Mumbai Port and officials of Maharashtra Maritime Board.

Currently, the ROPAX (roll-on/roll-off passenger) service from Bhaucha Dhakka (Ferry Wharf) to Mandwa (Alibag) is operational and reduces the road journey of 110 km to about 18 km by using waterways. It has also reduced the travel time of daily commuters from about 3-4 hours to merely one hour.

Details of the new routes can be seen in the pictures below:

Details of the 12 routes for water taxi operations can be seen in the pictures below:

The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways stated that opening up four new routes of ROPAX Ferries and 12 routes of water taxis is going to prove a big boon for daily commuters of Mumbai as it will result in a pollution-free, peaceful and time-saving journey as well as reduce the travel cost and carbon footprint significantly.

"It would also cater for the requirements of the increasing number of tourists and commuters at various stretches of Mumbai city," the Ministry highlighted.

Mansukh Mandaviya expressed that the operationalization of new waterways routes is a big step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of harnessing waterways and integrating them with the economic development of the country.