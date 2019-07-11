Watch: 1.5-year-old toddler falls into sewer drain in Goregaon, rescue ops on

Mumbai: A one-and-a-half-year old child fell inside a drain in Mumbai's Goregaon East on Wednesay night.

Live TV

The toddler, Divyansh Singh, fell into a manhole at around 10 pm in Ambedkar Nagar.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The footage shows the child loitering around at night on the roadside. He stumbles behind an electrical enclosure box and suddenly falls inside the manhole.

#WATCH Mumbai: A 3-year-old boy fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon around 10:24 pm yesterday. Rescue operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kx2vlJAN5C — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

The drain is about three to four feet deep. Due to the incessant rains in Mumbai, the flow of water was strong, said authorities. The drain merges into a larger sewer which is about 10 to 15 feet deep.

Divyansh has been stuck inside the drain for nearly nine hours now. Operations to rescue the toddler is currently underway. The fire department and local police are at the scene.