Overnight rains in Mumbai lead to waterlogging, high tide likely on Tuesday afternoon

Heavy rains in Mumbai since Monday night has led to waterlogging in several parts of the city. The downpour led to severe waterlogging in low lying areas. If the rain continues, Mumbaikars will face added trouble later on Monday as there is forecast of 4.54-metre high tide at 2.41 am.

The worst affected areas due to overnight rains are King Circle, Matunga, Parel and Andheri.

This monsoon, Mumbai has on several occasions received heavy rainfall, which hit local trains, flights and road traffic.

In August, when incessant rains had hit road, rail and air traffic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured that the government was working along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to minimise the problems faced by Mumbaikars.

The Chief Minister had said that as per the government’s plan, eight pumping stations are needed to ease the problem Mumbai faces due to rains. He said that five such stations are already in place while three more would be set up at the earliest.

Incessant rains this season have hit Mumbai lifeline, local suburban train services, across all major lines – Central Line, Harbour Line and Western Line.