Top Influencer Ruchika Vashisht To Star In New Music Video

Instagram influencer Ruchika Vashisht is set to make her debut with a music video. With 2.4 million followers, Ruchika will soon be featured in the highly anticipated song album "Tu Hai Toh Sab Hai". This exciting project, produced by Famesroot Productions, showcases Ruchika alongside her husband, Manish Jain, who plays the lead role.

Ruchika's rise to fame on social media has been built over a massive following by sharing glimpses of her life, fashion tips, and day-to-day activities, all with an authentic touch.

Their collaboration in "Tu Hai Toh Sab Hai" is highly anticipated, blending their personal and professional lives in a creative endeavor. The couple's chemistry, both on and off-screen, adds an extra layer of excitement to this new project, making it a must-watch for their fans.

Beyond her social media presence and upcoming music venture, Ruchika is also recognized for her philanthropic efforts. Her charity work forms a crucial part of her public image, demonstrating her commitment to making a positive impact in the community. From fundraising campaigns to direct involvement in charitable activities, Ruchika leverages her platform to support various causes.