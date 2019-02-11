Ariana Grande wins her first-ever Grammy for best pop vocal album

Washington: American singer Ariana Grande, who skipped the 2019 Grammys, won her first-ever award for best pop vocal album for ‘Sweetener’.The announcement was made in the pre-telecast ceremony where a majority of the awards are given.

Grande beat a tough lot of competition including Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Pink and Taylor Swift, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. Grande took to Twitter on Sunday (local time) to thank the Recording Academy for the award.

"I know I’m not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things. This is wild and beautiful. Thank you so much,” she wrote.She also went on to thank the collaborators of ‘Sweetener’.“i love u @pharrell @scooterbraun @AllisonKaye every human being at @republicrecords @awsuki @ilya_music Max Martin @tbhits @victoriamonet @SocialHouseTC @recordingacademy & the voters,” she wrote in another tweet.She also thanked her fans in a separate tweet. "But mostly thank y’all for being my main source of joy and inspiration always," she wrote.

The Recording Academy accepted the award on the pop singer’s behalf. Grande was also nominated in a second category, for pop solo performance, but lost to Lady Gaga for ‘Joanne’, reported Variety.

Grande has previously been nominated twice in 2015 (best pop duo/group performance for ‘Bang Bang’ with Nicki Minaj and Jessie J and best pop vocal album for ‘My Everything’ and twice in 2017 (best pop solo performance for ‘Dangerous Woman’ and best pop vocal album for ‘Dangerous Woman’). Grande decided to not attend the awards ceremony following a disagreement with the show’s producer Ken Ehrlich, who announced that the singer had pulled out of performing and attending the big night because she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

The 25-year-old singer even took to her social media to share her side of the story."I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend,” she wrote in a tweet earlier.“I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more,” Grande added.

In another tweet, Grande said that she offered to perform three songs."It`s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all.. and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me," she explained.The 2019 Grammy Awards are being hosted by Alicia Keys.