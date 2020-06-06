हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bappi Lahiri

Bappa Lahiri's 'Saath Do' song stars several celebs, sends out positive message amid pandemic crisis - Watch

Talking about the initiative of launching a song, Bappa Lahiri said that 'Saath Do' music video includes people from around the world, including India, South Africa, China, England, Germany and Italy, among others.

New Delhi: Veteran music director-singer Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri along with several other singers and actors have released a video titled 'Saath Do'. The goal of the video is to send a positive and uplifting message of hope and helping each other during the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak which has affected people globally. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has already caused about many deaths worldwide and there are 6.44 million confirmed cases (as of now). The video features Riya Sen, Sarah  Jane  Dias, Neetu  Chandra, Ananya Shah, Rohit Roy, Kavita Kaushik, Sumona Chakravarti, Radhika Bangia, Soundarya Sharma, Paresh Ghelani, Ganesh Acharya, Sameer  Anjaan, Ritu Aparna Sen Gupta, Punit J Pathak, Bappi Lahiri and Jaya Prada. 

Talking about the initiative of launching a song, Bappa Lahiri said that 'Saath Do' music video includes people from around the world, including India, South Africa, China, England, Germany and Italy, among others.

Lahiri, who composed the music for the video and came up with the idea, said that it is a difficult time for people everywhere and that this music video will uplift people and send a message that everyone is 'together in this'.

Watch the song here:

Music composed by- Bappa Lahiri: 
Singers - Anuradha Palakurthi and Shaan: Lyrics - Sameer Anjaan: 
Guitars - Shomu Seal 
Mixed and mastered by Vijay Dayal: Video edited by - Sunny Rawal: Design and Logo - Shariyar Khan

The video has been released by Zee Music Company.

 

