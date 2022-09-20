Boom Padi: Here are 5 reasons why this Madhuri Dixit song is the garba anthem of the year!

New Delhi: The festive season is just a few days away, and we think it should be all about celebrating with loved ones. The song 'Boom Padi' is ideal for getting you pumped up for entering the garba grounds. The recently released upbeat song from Maja Ma, an upcoming Prime Video Amazon Original Movie, has been dominating the charts for all the right reasons.

So, here are 5 reasons why ‘Boom Padi' is the Garba anthem of the year:

Spreading Joy All Around

The English translation of the song's name, Boom Padi, is "sharing love and cheer." Well, one will realise that the title is more than appropriate after listening to this song and viewing the music video. The song's upbeat, vivacious energy will make listeners move to its beats.

Madhuri Dixit’s all new avatar

It’s an absolute delight to see Madhuri Dixit performing a dance number. She has consistently been able to captivate audiences and admirers with her expressions and fluid dancing. Her first-ever Garba performance on TV is Boom Padi, and she has once again succeeded in enthralling her audience.

Family Time is Fun time

Ritwik Bhowmik and Srishti Shrivastava, Madhuri Dixit's on-screen children, join her in doing a garba. A family gathering for a good time filled with lots of positive energy and dancing to spread joy is symbolised by the song Boom Padi.

Garba on Boom Padi just hits different

Boom Padi has earned the appreciation and love of countless fans. Within the span of a few days from the release, this song has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube. People have also showed their love for the song on different social media sites.

The Backbone of Boom Padi

The real stars of any song are the ones who have created the song such as the composer, the singers, the lyricists, and the choreographers. This energetic song is sung by revered singer Shreya Ghoshal and the versatile Osman Mir. The song is composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan and written by Priya Saraiya.