Ed Sheeran collaborates with 22 artistes for new LP

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new LP ‘No.6 Collaborations Project features as many as 22 collaborators including the likes of Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Eminem.

The list also features Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and more. The 15-track LP will be out on July 12, read a statement.

Sheeran said: ""I'm a huge fan of all of the artistes I worked with on the album. Whether I've been following them since the beginning of their careers, or had their albums on repeat, they're artistes that inspire me and all bring something special to each track. Can't wait for you to hear it."

The tracklisting news follows the release of Sheeran's global hits "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber and "Cross Me" featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, which have amassed over 750 million global streams to date, and both of which feature on the upcoming release.