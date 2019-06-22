close

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran drops quirky 'Cross Me' music video

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album `No. 6 Collaborations Project`, Ed Sheeran has dropped the music video of his recently released track `Cross Me`.

Sheeran`s latest collaboration with Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock features them in an animated version.

The swift dance moves amidst the animation come as a visual treat. The three-minute-thirty four-second song seems nothing less than a well-edited masterpiece.

The twisted yet amusing music video with its groovy moves has been helmed by Ryan Staake and choreographed by Erin Murray.

`Cross Me` comes as Sheeran`s second release from his upcoming album after `I Don`t Care` also featuring Justin Bieber. The `Perfect` singer also shared the songs which he will be dropping from the album on Instagram and thanked all the artists that he has to collaborate with including Cardi B, Eminem, Travis Scott to name a few.

Bruno Mars and country star Chris Stapleton share the closing track, `Blow`. Meanwhile, Camila Cabello and Cardi B both join in on `South of the Border.` Eminem and 50 Cent reunite on `Remember the Name`.Other artists include Grammy nominee H.E.R., Ella Mai, the British rapper Stormzy, EDM producer Skrillex, Young Thug, and Yebba.

The album is set to release on July 12, this year. The 28-year-old Grammy winner`s last album `Divide` came out in March 2017.

