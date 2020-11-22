First poster of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's 'Shona Shona' is here - Check out!

New Delhi: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill of 'Bigg Boss 13' are ready to mesmerise the audience once again with a new music video. Remember how they took the internet by storm with their photos and videos from Punjab? 'Shona Shona', their new song, appears to have been shot there.

In the poster, Sidharth can be seen holding Shehnaaz and the duo look madly in love. 'Shona Shona' is set to release on November 25. It is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar while the video is helmed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.

Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared the first poster on their respective Instagram profiles and captioned it, "Shona Shona out on 25th November," adding heart and fire emojis.

Check out the first poster of 'Shona Shona' here:

Needless to say, the announcement has made all 'SidNaaz fans super happy. 'SidNaaz' is a moniker given to Sidharth and Shehnaaz by their fans. “#SidNaaz chemistry on fire, “can’t wait”, “super excited for the release” are some of the comments on their posts.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are the most famous contestants of 'Big Boss 13' and their adorable chemistry on the show always made fans go wow.

Post 'Bigg Boss', they featured in singer Darshan Raval’s music video 'Bhula Dunga', which got widely popular.

