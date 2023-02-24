From ‘Rang Barse’ To ‘Balam Pichkari’, Here’s A Look At Peppy Numbers You Just Can’t Miss on Holi

New Delhi: The festival of Holi is just round the corner and all we want is to groove on some peppy Bollywood tracks to raise our spirits. From timeless classics like Rang Barse to power-packed tracks like ‘Balam Pichkari’, good songs can just make our festivals right. Let’s take a look at some of the songs that are just the right fit for your Holi celebrations.

Rang Barse (Silsila)

This classic song from the popular 1981 film 'Silsila' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya BachchN is a great way to kick-start Holi celebrations. Sung by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan himself, it will bring back fond memories of your childhood Holi celebrations.

Do Me a Favor Let’s Play Holi (Waqt – The Race Against Time)

This song was sung by famous singers Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan. The peppy song features Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan, and is still played at several Holi events.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Balam Pichkari is a song that you just can’t forget on Holi. A smashing hit among youngsters, this song features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a never seen before avatar. It’s an upbeat number that will keep your spirits high throughout the celebrations.

Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Badri Ki Dulhania is a song that will force you to dance your heart out this Holi season. It is one of the most peppy tracks on the festival of colours.

Ang Se Ang Lagana (Darr)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a different and never seen before avatar, Ang Se Ang Lagana is a romantic track that can lift your mood on the festive occasion of Holi. It stars Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol along with SRK.

We hope this playlist will help you enjoy the festival of Holi in the best way!