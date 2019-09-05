Ghungroo song: Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor are a visual delight in this peppy track from 'War'—Watch

New Delhi: One of the biggest films of the year, 'War' will hit the silver screens next month and makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing the audience's interest. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, the film is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. Shot in exotic locations on a huge budget, the 'War' trailer left us awe-struck. And now, the makers have unveiled the first song from the film titled 'Ghungroo'.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, Ghungroo features Hrithik and Vaani in their glamorous avatars. The dashing 'Greek God' will make you go gaga over him while the gorgeous diva is all set to win hearts (watch out for that water act in the song!)

Without wasting much time, watch the song here:

Did that song make you want to pack your bags and hit the beach? We feel you!

Coming back to 'War', the film is directed by Siddharth Anand and appears to be infused with aesthetically pleasing locations and high-octane action sequences.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'War' will release on October 2 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.