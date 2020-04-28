हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Troy Sneed

Grammy-nominated Troy Sneed dies of coronavirus at 52

Troy Sneed died from complications with the coronavirus on Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@TroySneed

Los Angeles: Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52.

Sneed's publicist, Bill Carpenter, shared that the singer died on Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, reports usatoday.com. 

Sneed earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the Youth For Christ's 1999 album, "Higher".

The singer traveled throughout the US early in his career to sing the gospel with the Georgia Mass Choir. He arranged music on their albums and appeared with the choir in the 1996 film "The Preacher's Wife" starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington. He also served as a producer on Youth For Christ's "The Struggle Is Over", which was at No. 1 on Billboard's gospel songs chart in 2006.

As a solo artist, Sneed released seven albums and had several hit songs within the gospel realm including "Work it out" and "My heart says yes". He is also known for the upbeat "Hallelujah".

