Grammys 2019: Here's the complete list of winners

Washington: Female artists and hip-hop stars won big at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Kacey Musgraves, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Cardi B were some of the winners at this year’s award ceremony, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

Musgraves took home four honours, winning album of the year for ‘Golden Hour’ along with three others: best country album, best country song for ‘Space Cowboy’ and best country solo performance for ‘Butterflies’.

While Gambino made history by nabbing first-ever wins in the song of the year category and record of the year category. `This Is America` became the first rap song to win the prestigious awards. Cardi B also broke ground, becoming the first solo female artist to take home a rap album Grammy Award.

Lady Gaga too won big at the award ceremony with taking home three Grammys. Dua Lipa was named the new artist. Brandi Carlile, was one of the early winners, taking home awards for best American roots performance for ‘The Joke’, best American roots song for the same title and best Americana album for ‘By the Way, I Forgive You’.

The Grammy Awards included a star-studded tribute to legendary singer Dolly Parton featuring Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Musgraves, Maren Morris and Little Big Town. The most nominated artists included Kendrick Lamar (eight), Drake (seven), Boi-1Da and Brandi Carlile (six each) and Mike Bozzi, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Maren Morris and Sounwave (five each).

Here is the full list of winners:

Record of the Year: ‘This Is America’ — Childish Gambino, Album of the Year: ‘Golden Hour’ — Kacey Musgraves, Song of the Year: ‘This Is America’ — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino). Best New Artist: Dua Lipa, Best Pop Solo Performance: ‘Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)’ — Lady Gaga. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: ‘Shallow’ — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: ‘My Way’ — Willie Nelson, Best Pop Vocal Album: ‘Sweetener’ — Ariana Grande, Best Dance Recording: ‘Electricity’ — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson, Best Dance/Electronic Album: ‘Woman Worldwide’ — Justice, Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: ‘The Emancipation Procrastination’ — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah ‘Steve Gadd Band’ — Steve Gadd Band, Best Rock Performance: ‘When Bad Does Good’ — Chris Cornell, Best Metal Performance: ‘Electric Messiah’ — High On Fire, Best Rock Song: ‘Masseduction’ — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent).

Best Rock Album: ‘From The Fires’ — Greta Van Fleet, Best Alternative Music Album: ‘Colors’ — Beck, Best R&B Performance: ‘Best Part’ — H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar, Best Traditional R&B Performance: ‘Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand’ — Leon Bridges, ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ — PJ Morton Featuring Yebba (Tie). Best R&B Song: ‘Boo’d Up’ — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai), Best Urban Contemporary Album: ‘Everything Is Love’ — The Carters, Best R&B Album: ’H.E.R.’ — H.E.R.

Best Rap Performance: ‘King’s Dead’ — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake, ‘Bubblin’ — Anderson. Paak (Tie), Best Rap/Sung Performance: ‘This Is America’ — Childish Gambino, Best Rap Song: ‘God’s Plan’ — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake), Best Rap Album: ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ — Cardi B.

Best Country Solo Performance: ‘Butterflies’ — Kacey Musgraves, Best Country Duo/Group Performance: ‘Tequila’ — Dan + Shay, Best Country Song: ‘Space Cowboy’ — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves), Best Country Album: ‘Golden Hour’ — Kacey Musgraves, Best New Age Album: ‘Opium Moon’ — Opium Moon, Best Improvised Jazz Solo: ‘Don’t Fence Me In’ — John Daversa, soloist.

Best Jazz Vocal Album: ‘The Window’— Cécile McLorin Salvant, Best Jazz Instrumental Album: ‘Emanon’ — The Wayne Shorter Quartet, Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: ‘American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom’ — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists, Best Latin Jazz Album: ‘Back To The Sunset’— Dafnis Prieto Big Band.

Best Gospel Performance/Song: ‘Never Alone’ — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, Songwriters, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: ‘You Say’ — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, songwriters. Best Gospel Album: ‘Hiding Place’ — Tori Kelly, Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: ‘Look Up Child’ — Lauren Daigle, Best Roots Gospel Album: ‘Unexpected’ — Jason Crabb, Best Latin Pop Album: ‘Sincera’ — Claudia Brant Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: ‘Aztlán’ — Zoé, Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): 'México Por Siempre!’— Luis Miguel.

Best Tropical Latin Album: ‘Anniversary’ — Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Best American Roots Performance: ‘The Joke’ Brandi Carlile, Best American Roots Song: ‘The Joke’ — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile), Best Americana Album: ‘By The Way, I Forgive You’ — Brandi Carlile, Best Bluegrass Album: ‘The Travelin’ McCourys’ — The Travelin’ McCourys.

Best Traditional Blues Album: ‘The Blues Is Alive and Well’ — Buddy Guy. Best Contemporary Blues Album: ‘Please Don’t Be Dead’ — Fantastic Negrito, Best Folk Album: ‘All Ashore’ — Punch Brothers, Best Regional Roots Music Album: “No ‘Ane’i” — Kalani Pe’a, Best Reggae Album: ‘44/876’ — Sting and Shaggy. Best World Music Album: ‘Freedom’ — Soweto Gospel Choir, Best Children’s Album: ‘All The Sounds’ — Lucy Kalantari and The Jazz Cats.

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): ‘Faith – A Journey For All’ — Jimmy Carter. Best Comedy Album: ‘Equanimity and The Bird Revelation’ — Dave Chappelle, Best Musical Theater Album: ‘The Band’s Visit’ — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast), Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: ‘The Greatest Showman’ — (Various Artists).

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: ‘Black Panther’ — Ludwig Göransson, composer. Best Song Written For Visual Media: ‘Shallow’ — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Best Instrumental Composition: ‘Blut und Boden (Blood and Soil)’ — Terence Blanchard, composer (Terence Blanchard). Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: ‘Stars and Stripes Forever’ — John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists).

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: ‘Spiderman Theme’— Randy Waldman, arranger (Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter), Best Recording Package: ‘Masseducation’ — Willo Perron, art director (St. Vincent), Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: ‘Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’— Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Al Yankovic, art directors (“Weird Al” Yankovic)

Best Album Notes: ‘Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by WIlliam Ferris’ — David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists). Best Historical Album: ‘Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by WIlliam Ferris’ — William Ferris, April Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists). Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: ‘Colors’ — Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David “Elevator” Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp and Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar and Randy Merrill, mastering engineers (Beck)Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Pharrell Williams.

Best Remixed Recording: ‘Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)’ — Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim). Best Immersive Audio Album: ‘Eye in The Sky – 35th Anniversary Edition’ — Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project). Best Engineered Album, Classical: ‘Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11’ — Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons and Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh. Best Orchestral Performance: ‘Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11’ — Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra), Best Opera Recording: ‘Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs’ — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edwards Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra), Best Choral Performance: ‘McLoskey: Zealot Canticles’ — Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval and Mandy Wolman; The Crossing), Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: ‘Anderson, Laurie: Landfall’ — Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet. Best Classical Instrumental Solo: ‘Kernis: Violin Concerto’ — James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony).

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: ‘Songs of Orpheus – Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi’ — Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo’s Fire, ensembles. Best Classical Compendium: ‘Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush’ — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer.

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: ‘Kernis: Violin Concerto’ — Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony). Best Music Video: ‘This Is America’ — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers. Best Music Film: ‘Quincy’ — Quincy Jones Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer. Alicia Keys, who is a 15-time Grammy winner, hosted the award ceremony in Los Angeles.