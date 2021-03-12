'Just Gotta Know'- A new single by Kowshik Saha is out!

Kowshik Saha is known as a singer-songwriter, and a recreation music artist who remakes trendy songs in the charts. He came to limelight by remaking “Love Yourself”, “Cheap Thrills”, “Thrift Shop” and more. After writing a book to guide rookie artists with music, now he is back with a new track. The ear-worthy song 'Just Gotta Know' is finally out! The song is composed by Kowshik Saha and presented by him independently.

While we do know and understand that Kowshik is a recreation music artist but for the very first time he came out with his own song.

While talking to Kowshik on the composition of his song, he said, “The song was composed in July 2020 while I was going through some tough times in my personal life. The lyrics were very depressing and different back then. I had almost completely forgotten about this composition but a few months ago, I was browsing through my cloud storage files and suddenly stumbled upon this composition in one of my recordings, so I instantly decided to give it a second chance and complete the lyrics in order to proceed with the song. After I was done composing the song, I sent it to some of my friends to preview it and see if the lyrics were up to the mark, they really liked it and that's how the whole song got made".

While asked about how he got inspired to make this type of music after already having an audience for his recreated music, Kowshik said “It was just about time to come up with an original composition. Frankly speaking, it is a dream for artists to have their own song. I am a huge fan of Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruno Mars just to name a few artists whose music really moves me, and therefore, my singing in this song was massively inspired from their music styles”.

(This is a Brand Desk content)