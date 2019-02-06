Lady Gaga to perform at the Grammys

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lady Gaga

Washington DC: Lady Gaga is all set to perform for the 61st edition of the Grammys. Gaga has the third-highest number of nominations this year with five, for record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo or performance, and best song written for visual media for `Shallow`; and best pop performance for ‘Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?), reported Variety.

She has won six Grammy awards, including two in 2010, three in 2011, and one in 2015 for her collaboration album with Tony Bennett.

This is not the first time that the singer-turned actress will be performing at the Grammys. She first performed at the event in 2010, followed by once in 2016 for a Bowie tribute and joined Metallica on stage in 2017.

