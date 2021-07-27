Rubina Dilaik announces new music video with hubby Abhinav Shukla, calls it ‘very special’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is delighted to have collaborated with her husband and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Abhinav Shukla for a ‘very special’ music video.

The ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress took to her Instagram to confirm speculations of an upcoming music video by her fans. “Your guesses were bang on……. we @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial coming soon on @vyrloriginals,” wrote the 33 years old.

The couple's fans were ecstatic at the announcement. “Loook at the pair guys.. They're so perfect,” wrote one in the comment section, while another commented, “Record breaker for sure,” with fire emojis.

In the picture accompanying the post, Rubina can be seen dressed in a pretty white anarkali suit whereas Abhinav wore a salmon coloured kurta shirt.

The upcoming music video featuring the duo is sung by Vishal Mishra and is produced by Vyrl Originals.

Rubina, earlier revealed on Bigg Boss 14 that her marriage has gone through a rough patch where she and her husband were on the verge of getting a divorce. The Bigg Boss journey however has been instrumental in mending things between the lovebirds.

The couple is now going strong and has been much in love lately. Rubina recently posted super cool and mushy photos of her doing couple yoga with Abhinav.

"Stretch it out bae bay………," the actress humorously captioned her post.

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018 after two years of dating each other.