close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lil Wayne

Several injured at rapper Lil Wayne's concert

However, the show continued following the disturbance, with sets from Travis Scott and Lil Wayne.

Several injured at rapper Lil Wayne&#039;s concert
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Several people were injured during a crowd stampede at rapper Lil Wayne's concert in New Orleans.

The mishap took place on Saturday when a large segment of an audience estimated at 15,000 on the grounds of the University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena panicked and began running after Meek Mill's performance, reports variety.com.

Police were uncertain what triggered the stampeded, but speculated that there were false reports of gunfire or possibly a fight.

However, the show continued following the disturbance, with sets from Travis Scott and Lil Wayne.

 

Tags:
Lil WayneLil Wayne concertTravis ScottHollywood
Next
Story

Selena Gomez fangirls over Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

Must Watch

PT16M44S

Government of India considering Baldev Kumar's asylum request