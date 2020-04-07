Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry in 'Masakali 2.0' teaser is worth a watch!

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's fresh on-screen chemistry in 'Marjaavaan' entertained the fans and they liked watching the two together. So, to cash in on the buzz, the two will once again be seen together but this time in a song - Masakali 2.0.

Yes! The song is a reprised version of the super hit track from 'Dilli 6' movie featuring Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. The makers have released the teaser of the song and it taps on the sizzling chemistry between Sid and Tara.

Watch 'Masakali 2.0' teaser here:

The original music was composed by the maestro AR Rahman and the original lyrics are by Prasoon Joshi. The reprised version will be released on April 8, 2020.

Amid the 21-day lockdown to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, this new song 'Masakali 2.0' featuring Sid and Tara will surely be a breather for fans.

