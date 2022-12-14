Sukoon second song out: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Tujhe Bhi Chand’ takes us back to lockdown love- Watch

Mumbai: While the world is still drooling over the mesmerizing world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s `Sukoon`. The second song `Tujhe Bhi Chand` from his album was released on Tuesday. The video depicts the beauty and strength of love. The audio of `Tujhe Bhi Chand` had already garnered a lot of love from the masses and now the video is all set to captivate audiences` hearts.

Tujhe Bhi Chand is a beautifully conceptualised video which takes you back to the time of lockdown love. Two doctors falling for each other and communicating without words while never being able to see each other`s faces is a unique concept directed by Dheer Momaya. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the video that features Zoya Hussain and Armaan Ralhan is an interesting ode to the tough times that we have left behind.

Speaking about the song Shreya shared, "Working with SLB Sir is a different & memorable experience. Every project with him is a new learning. The album `Sukoon` is another masterpiece by him & I`m glad I got the opportunity to work with him on 2 of the songs from the album (Tujhe Bhi Chand and Qaraar). Tujhe Bhi Chand is especially very close to my heart, the lyrics, the composition and the instruments used have a very unique touch to it. I hope my audience loves it too.

"This song is a sheer dedication to all the warriors who are still fighting battles every day of our lives. The song is out now on the Saregama Music YouTube channel and all streaming apps. Comprising nine songs, the album brings back the memories of the good old lovely ballads making it relevant for today`s youth. Talented singers like Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arman Malik, Sahil Hada, Papon, Pratibha Baghel and Madhubanti Bagchi have come together and curated this album. Soon after the album was out, it got massive responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Bhansali will come up with `Heera Mandi`. The show will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heera Mandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It`s a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the kothas and it promises Bhansali`s trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions.