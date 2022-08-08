NOIDA: The Noida administration on Monday demolished an illegal construction at the residence of Shrikant Tyagi, who is the main accused in the Grand Omaxe Housing Society fracas in Noida's Sector 93. The demolition outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe Society was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

Tyagi, who is absconding at the moment, was seen abusing and assaulting the woman in the residential society after a brawl over the plantation of trees near his apartment on the society premises.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93, demolished by the Noida administration.



Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/xThZ2wF3gS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

The action was taken after a video showing Tyagi threatening and assaulting the woman resident of the housing complex in Noida's Sector 93 went viral. On Sunday night, some men supporting Tyagi barged into the residential society after which seven of them were arrested and taken for interrogation, said the Noida police.

“Seven people who entered the Grand Omaxe Society have been arrested and are being interrogated. It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway,” said Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh.

He also said that the family has been provided with security. Action will be taken against Tyagi under the Gangster Act and “all his illegal property will be identified”, Singh added further.

While a manhunt is underway to nab self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, his party has distanced itself from him, saying he was never part of the party.

Apart from Tyagi`s wife, the police have detained his brother, driver and manager. "All of them are currently being questioned," informed the official. The matter came to light on Friday when several video clippings of the incident went viral on social media in which the Tyagi could be heard hurling abuses at the woman. The shocking incident evoked a sharp response from the netizens who voiced their support for the woman who was allegedly threatened by the main accused.

"I live in Grand Omaxe. A man named Shrikant Tyagi, residing on the ground floor, was encroaching the society by planting small and large plants in the common area. When I asked him to remove them, he refused. And when I tried to remove them, he hurled abuses at me, my husband and our kids," the woman said.

In the same video, the residents of the society could also be seen accusing Tyagi of encroaching on the area by planting small and large plants. As per one of the videos of the incident, Tyagi could also be seen pushing and threatening the woman. "Don`t you dare touch my plants otherwise I will see you...," he could be heard saying.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ankita Sharma informed that Noida Police registered an FIR under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC at the Panchsheel police station soon after the video went viral on social media,

The officer also assured that the accused would soon be arrested, and punitive legal action will be taken against him. The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday took cognisance of the incident and wrote to Uttar Pradesh DGP in this matter. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the police to provide necessary protection to the victim.