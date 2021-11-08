Noida residents gasp for breath as AQI continues to remain in 'severe' category

New Delhi: Noida residents on Monday (November 8, 2021) again woke up to a heavily hazy morning as the air quality continued to remain in the 'severe' category. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data, Noida's air quality index (AQI) was at 493 at 10 AM.

The air quality in the city is likely to deteriorate further as the Centre's SAFAR system showed that AQI may touch 538 on Tuesday.

Earlier around 8:45 AM on Monday, the AQI was recorded at 575.

The overall air quality in Delhi also continued to remain in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day with the AQI being recorded at 432 in the morning.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated to hazardous levels mostly due to the large influx of stubble related pollutants and Diwali celebrations.

This is to be noted that an AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 are marked as 'severe/hazardous'.

Meanwhile, the officials in Noida have said that over 100 FIRs were lodged and action has been taken against around 140 people for bursting firecrackers in Gautam Buddh Nagar in violation of norms last week. These FIRs were lodged for cases from November 3 to 5, including Diwali, across Noida and Greater Noida.

"As many as 114 FIRs were lodged during the period and action taken against 141 people for bursting firecrackers in violation of guidelines of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as well as those of the Uttar Pradesh government to check pollution," police media cell in-charge Pankaj Kumar said.

He added that action was taken only in cases where the prohibited variety of crackers with barium salt were used, and not for permitted crackers.

The cases were lodged under IPC sections 269, 270, and 188 and under provisions of the Environment Protection Act, he added.

The police have also urged citizens not to use the prohibited variety of firecrackers and have warned of action against violators.

(With agency inputs)

