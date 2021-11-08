Days after Diwali, Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Monday (November 8, 2021) for the third consecutive day. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), an overall air quality index (AQI) of 432 was reported in the national capital on Monday morning.

While Delhi University's North Campus area recorded an AQI of 466, the Pusa road reported an AQI of 427. IIT Delhi at 441 and Lodhi road at 432 were the other severely hit areas.

Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category for the third consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 432: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) Visuals from Delhi Airport area and NH 48 this morning, pic.twitter.com/4XpuEYzBG5 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Air quality deteriorates in Delhi; visuals from near India Gate this morning. Overall air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 432. pic.twitter.com/9Mhe7M46so — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

SAFAR, in its daily bulletin, informed that currently, the AQI is still in the 'severe' category due to the large influx of stubble related pollutants which appears to be due to the much higher effective fire count observed than that assumed in the SAFAR model for forecasting.

On Sunday morning, Delhi had recorded an AQI of 436.

A layer of haze lingers in the sky in Delhi as the air quality in the national capital deteriorates and remains in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day. Visuals around Barapullah flyover this morning. pic.twitter.com/HDWYGyeJXA — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

AQI, however, is forecasted to improve but stay in the high end of the 'very poor' to the 'severe' category in the next two days.

This is to be noted that an AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 are marked as 'severe/hazardous'.

Due to the rampant bursting of crackers on Diwali on Thursday despite restrictions in place, the air quality in the national capital was the poorest in five years post the festival with a rise in incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states. The city's AQI had slipped to the 'severe' category on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Noida's overall air quality also remained in the 'severe' category with the AQI standing at 575, the SAFAR data showed.

Noida's overall air quality continues to remain 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 575: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) pic.twitter.com/ETsjID5jkE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 8, 2021

