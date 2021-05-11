Oxygen Bank in Noida: Good news for Noida residents, now get new oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients under home isolation

New Delhi: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the people living in Noida can now get new oxygen cylinders for the COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation from the 'Oxygen Bank in Noida'. The service has been started by the Noida Authority on Tuesday (May 11, 2021).

"Residents of sectors and villages in Noida who are under home isolation due to COVID-19 and have been recommended external oxygen support by doctors can get these 5-litre cylinders," the authority told PTI news agency.

The Noida residents can avail the service by depositing security fees of Rs 2,500 along with refilling fees of Rs 200. The security fees would be returned once the cylinder is returned.

However, such cylinders need to be returned in a maximum of seven days.

The facility for distribution is available at the community centres at Jhandupura, Morna, Sector 62, Kakrala Khwaspur and at Baraat Ghars of Hoshiyarpur in Sector 51, Parthala Khanjarpur, Shahdara and Jhatta. It is also available at the Sector 24 Store near Manas Hospital.

The timing for the distribution of cylinders is 10 am to 4 pm.

The authority had also recently started the facility for refilling oxygen in empty cylinders for patients in isolation centres through RWAs and Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs).

Meanwhile, the coronavirus-related death toll surged to 327 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with 10 new fatalities. Gautam Buddh Nagar also recorded 1,026 fresh infections which took its total caseload to 54,924. Noida currently has 8,240 active cases.

(With inputs from PTI)



