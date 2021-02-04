हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sex racket busted in Noida's Sector 18 mall, 14 girls rescued

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Police busted an alleged sex racket in a raid conducted on Wednesday night at a busy Noida mall on Sector 18.

The raid was conducted in the spas at the mall and owners and customers have been arrested, as many as 14 girls were rescued.

Talking to ANI, DCP Police Commissionerate Rajesh S said, "We had information on spas luring customers by prostitution. We conducted raids following that and arrested the owners and customers."

He further said that they are considering the girls as victims and will send them at rehabilition centres. "We will send notices to the landlords who have rented out to these spas," Rajesh was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added, "We are considering the girls to be victims. They will be sent to rehabilitation centres while the customers and spa owners will be booked under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

