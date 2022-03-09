हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Toyota Innova Crysta runs over pet Siberian husky in Noida, driver held

The incident took place on February 28, police informed.

Toyota Innova Crysta runs over pet Siberian husky in Noida, driver held
Photo: Twitter/noidapolice

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man was arrested in Greater Noida on Tuesday (March 8, 2022) for allegedly running over a pet Siberian husky. Accused Sunil Kumar has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 429 (killing an animal) and 279 (rash driving), police informed.

"The incident took place on February 28 when Zorah, the pet Siberian husky of Vidushi Chaudhary, a resident of AWHO residential society under Sector Beta 2, was mowed down with a Toyota Innova Crysta by Sunil Kumar," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR was lodged on March 3 on the basis of a complaint given by Chaudhary, the official added.

The driver of the car was arrested on Tuesday from his residence in Astauli village in the district, and the car has also been impounded.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police stated.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NoidaSiberian huskyHuskyGreater NoidaGreater Noida policeNoida police
Next
Story

Women cops take charge of traffic control room in Noida, play key role in easing traffic woes

Must Watch

PT4M31S

DNA: Ukraine to become Afghanistan of Europe?