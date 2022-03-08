हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah's BIG promise for Tripura - 33% govt jobs for women, university at an expense of Rs 200 crores

Addressing a rally here to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP-IPFT government in the north-eastern state, the senior BJP leader said that Biplab Deb's administration has put a full stop to political violence.

Amit Shah's BIG promise for Tripura - 33% govt jobs for women, university at an expense of Rs 200 crores

Agartala: On the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 33 per cent of government jobs in Tripura will be reserved for women.



"We will establish a National Forensic Science University at an expense of Rs 200 crores, for the youth of the state... the per-person income has increased by 13% to Rs 1.30 lakh in only 4 years," the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Agartala.

 

 

Shah claimed that farmers' earnings have doubled under the present government, and the per capita income has increased to Rs 1.3 lakh. "Agartala has been connected with the rest of the country through rail. A total of 542 km of national highways have been built," he said.

The Union Home Minister said that there has been a 30 per cent dip in heinous crimes in Tripura, and the conviction rate has increased to 53 per cent from 5 per cent.

Shah said that the ruling dispensation will fulfil all promises made in the previous manifesto, and he will return to Tripura to seek votes. The north-eastern state will go to assembly polls early next year. 

Amit Shah, Tripura, Northeast, BJP, International Women's Day
