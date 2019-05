At least 41 people of a village in Subarnapur district in Odisha on Thursday fell ill. The residents of Janamura village under Sonepur block suffered from diarrhoea and dysentery.

Of the total, 23 have been rushed to the district headquarters hospital. The reason behind the people falling ill is yet to be known. The health department officials are yet to reach the spot.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.