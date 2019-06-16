close

Odisha snake

Watch: Man rescues 12-feet long cobra snake from Odisha

The King cobra snake was rescued by a man on Wednesday from a CRPF camp in Seshakhal of the district. 

A 12-feet long cobra snake was rescued from Rayagada in Odisha. The King cobra snake was rescued by a man on Wednesday from a CRPF camp in Seshakhal of the district. It weighed 30 kg.

In a video by Zee News, the rescue of the snake was recorded. The man who rescued it held the snake with his arms outstretched. It was rescued after much struggle from a kitchen. People thronged to watch the snake.

The man carried the cobra snake away from the camp. The snake made no attempt to attack its rescuer. There were no reports of any attack by the snake on other people.

