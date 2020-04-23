America's Percy Harvin eyeing NFL return after three-year hiatus

Four years after bidding adieu to the game for the first time, former American football wide receiver player Percy Harvin has expressed his desire to make a return from his retirement and play for the National Football League.

Recently, the 31-year-old told ESPN that he has been training with a former Olympian of late and that he is feeling absolutely fit to make a comeback to the NFL.

“I’m ready to return to the NFL. I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I’ve been training with a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right," New York Post quoted Harvin as saying.

Notably, this will be the second time that Harvin will return to the game after taking retirement in April 2016. He signed a one year contract with the Buffalo Bills seven months later before once again bidding adieu to the game in March 2017.

Harvin began his professional career with Minnesota Vikings in 2009 and spent four years and strung together 87 receptions for 967 yards and six touchdowns there before moving to Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

In 2014, the New York Jets roped in Harvin, where he racked up 460 total yards and one touchdown in eight games. Harvin spent the last two season before his retirement with Buffalo where he combined for 21 receptions and 224 yards and one touchdown in seven games.