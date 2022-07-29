Two days before the Indian women`s T20 cricket team meets archrivals Pakistan in a preliminary league match in the cricket competition in the Commonwealth Games 2022, the two countries were scheduled to meet in another sport that is unlikely to create much buzz.

But the preliminary round match may not go ahead as there are reports that Pakistan may not send their team because of the team`s inability to win a medal. Even if the team takes the court in the Mixed Team competition their clash with India is unlikely to create much buzz because the two teams come from the opposite ends of the spectrum.

India, who emerged as the most successful team in Gold Coast with six medals – the same as England who had a silver medal less, are the defending champion in the Mixed Team competition having won the title four years back in Gold Coast ahead of Malaysia. They have in their ranks stars like former World No 1 and ex-World Champion PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, Kidambi Srikanth, silver medallist in the World Championship in December 2021 and Lakshya Sen, bronze medallist in the World Championship who had made a brilliant start to the year by winning the India Open and finishing runner-up in the All-England Championship here.

A podium finish on its mind, the Indian women's hockey team would look to bury the ghosts of a disastrous World Cup campaign by steam-rolling minnows Ghana in the Commonwealth Games opener on Thursday. The Indian women are clubbed in Pool A alongside hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Scotland and Kenya complete Pool B.

Here’s the full India schedule on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2022…

SWIMMING

Kushagra Rawat - 400m FreeStyle Heats (3:00 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh - 100m BackStroke S9 Heats (3:00 pm)

Sajan Prakash - 50m Butterfly Heats (3:00 pm)

Srihari Nataraj - 100m BackStroke H (3:00 pm)

Kushagra Rawat - (if qualified)- 400m Freestyle Final (1:30 pm)

Ashish Kumar Singh - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke S9 Final (11:30 pm)

Sajan Prakash - (if qualified)- 50m Butterfly Semis (11:30 pm)

Srihari Nataraj - (if qualified)- 100m Backstroke Semis (11:30 pm)

BOXING

Shiva Thapa – men’s 63.5kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)

Sumit Kundu – men’s 75kg Round of 32 (4:30 pm)

Rohit Tokas – men’s 67kg Round of 32 (11:00 pm)

Ashish Chaudhary – men’s 80kg round of 32 (11:00 pm)

GYMNASTICS

Yogeshwar, Satyajit, Saif – men’s individual and team qualifying (1:30 pm)

Men’s team final (if qualified) (10:00 pm)

HOCKEY

India vs Ghana- Women Group Stage (6:30 pm)

LAWN BOWLS

Nayanmoni - Women Singles (1:00 pm)

Dinesh, Navneet, Chandan - Men Triples (1:00 pm)

Sunil, Mridul - Men Pair Round 1 (7:30 pm)

Rupa, Tania, Lovely- Women Four Round 1 (7:30 pm)

SQUASH

Saurav Ghosal, Ramit, Abhay - Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna, Anahat- Round of 64 (4:30 pm)

Men Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

Women Singles - Round of 64 (10:30 pm)

TABLE TENNIS

Men Team - Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Women Team - Qualifying Round 1 (2:00 pm)

Men Team - Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Women Team - Qualifying Round 2 (8:30 pm)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale and Reeth Tennison will feature in the first round at 2 PM.

TRACK CYCLING

Vishwajeet, Naman, Venkappa, Anantha, Dinesh - Men Team Pursuit Qualification (2:30 pm)

Mayuri, Triyasha, Shushikala - Women Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Rojit, Ronaldo, David, Esow - Men Team Sprint Qualification (2:30 pm)

Men Team Pursuit Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Women Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

Men Team Sprint Final (if Qualification) (8:30 pm)

TRIATHLON

Adarsh, Vishwanath - Men Final (3:30 pm)

Sanjana, Pragnya- Women Final (5:30 pm).

BADMINTON

India vs Pakistan - group stage of mixed team event (6:30pm)

CRICKET

India Women vs Australia Women – Group A (4.30pm)

Where can I watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 Live on TV in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 will be LIVE on Sony Six network on TV in India.

Where can I watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 livestream in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 livestream will be available on SonyLiv website and app.