Commonwealth Games 2022: India beat Fiji 3-0 in table tennis; Manika Batara wins in straight sets

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

Indian women's table tennis team started their group stage on a winning note as they demolished Fiji 3-0 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 here on Friday. The Indian doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula won the first tie of the fixture 11-8, 11-3, 11-5. Up next, India's star paddler Manika Batra played dominantly against Carolyn Li of Fiji in a women's singles tie. Manik Batra crushed Carolyn Li of Fiji on her way to a prevailing 11-2 win in the opening game of their singles tie.

Batra continued her dominant form in the second game as managed to close it out 11-4 to get a 2-0 lead over her opponent Li. Batra displayed her dominance with an 11-2, 11-4, 11-2 demolition job of Carolyn Li to hand India a 2-0 lead over Fiji in the Women's Table Tennis Group 2 fixture. In the third tie of the group match, Sreeja Akula wrapped up the match with 11-7, 11-1, 11-2 win over Grace Yee. 

